Veteran Congress leader AK Antony predicts clean sweep for UDF in bypolls

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Veteran Congress leader AK Antony exuded confidence in Congress victory in the coming by-elections in the state. The UDF's victory margin will increase in Palakkad while the BJP's vote share will come down, said Antony.

He was speaking to the media after Youth Congress state general secretary Rahul Mamkoottathil, who is the party candidate at Palakkad, called on him on Wednesday.

Rahul called on Antony at his residence here, minutes after KPCC digital media cell convener Dr P Sarin unleashed a major outburst against the Congress leadership criticising Rahul's candidature.

After the meeting which lasted for more than 15 minutes, the two leaders came outside and spoke to the media. After conveying his best wishes to Rahul, the veteran leader opined that the party will make a clean sweep in the three by-elections due on November 13.

He exuded confidence in Rahul emerging victorious in Palakkad. Referring to Dr Sarin's displeasure against the candidature in Palakkad, Antony opined that once the Congress High Command takes a decision then everyone is bound to abide by it. "I'm confident that Rahul will emerge victorious in Palakkad. In fact, Congress will make a clean sweep in the three by-elections on November 13. The BJP's vote share will come down drastically in Palakkad", said Antony.

Later speaking to the media, Rahul tried to play down questions on Sarin's criticism. "Sarin is my close friend and he will remain so always. He has clarity on ideology and I am none to certify him", said Rahul.

