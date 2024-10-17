Keltron bags three major defence contracts; set to achieve Rs 1,000 crore turnover this fiscal

KOCHI: Kerala govt-owned Keltron has bagged three major defence orders, further cementing its position as a key player in the sector as the state Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) is set to accomplish its long-term goal of reaching a turnover of Rs 1,000 crore in this fiscal itself.

The PSU, which is in the path of revival, got orders from the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL), Visakhapatnam, for the manufacture of the flight-in-air mechanism module; from Bharat Dynamics Ltd for India's first indigenously developed NPOL-designed torpedo power amplifier; and from Rekise Marine Pvt Ltd., (a start-up chosen by the Indian Navy to build an autonomous underwater vessel) for the manufacture of the bow and flank arrays.

"We're happy to inform you that the PSU is on the path of revival. Keltron will achieve a turnover of Rs 1,000 crore this financial year. It recently created history by manufacturing the country's first super capacitor as part of the 100-day program of the government," said Industries Minister P Rajeeve. He was speaking at a function held here to hand over strategic defence electronics equipment manufactured by the PSU for key defence and public sector entities, including Bharat Electronics Ltd, Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory (NPOL) and Hindustan Shipyard Ltd.