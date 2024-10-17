My childhood dream fulfilled as Sabarimala’s new melsanthi, says Arun Kumar Namboothiri

KOLLAM: For Kollam native S. Arun Kumar Namboothiri, his selection as the new head priest (melsanthi) of the revered Sabarimala Ayyappa temple is more than just an achievement—it is the fulfillment of a lifelong dream. Arun Kumar, who received the news while performing morning rituals at the Lekshmi Nada Temple in Kollam, where he has been serving as the head priest for the past two months, humbly attributes his appointment to divine intervention.

"This is the decision of Lord Ayyappa. I came to know about it right after the morning pooja. Like everyone else, I had a small hope in my heart, but ultimately, it was Lord Ayyappa’s will. My name has been in the draw for six years, and each time I waited, trusting in his timing. We are all so happy with the outcome," he said.

From a young age, Arun Kumar was immersed in temple life, helping his father, who was the head priest at the Sree Dharma Sastha Temple. "Before I formally learned the rituals of poojas, I was already serving Lord Ayyappa. Since childhood, I have dreamed of this moment, to dedicate my life fully in service to Him," he recalled.

Arun Kumar has previously served as the head priest of the Attukal Bhagavathy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram from 2015 to 2017. He has also held the position of head priest at several temples in Kollam, including the Sree Anandavalleswaram Shiva Temple, the Thirumullavaram Sree Maha Vishnu Swami Temple, the Chavara Sree Krishna Swami Temple, and the Vazhiyilkkavu Devi Temple in Sakthikulangara. Currently, he is serving as the head priest at the Lekshmi Nada Temple in Kollam.

Selected through the traditional lottery draw, Arun Kumar will be the 16th melsanthi to serve at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple. The draw, carried out by the youngest member of the Pandalam royal family, Hrishikesh, chose him from among 25 candidates.

Arun Kumar will officially assume his duties on November 16, marking the beginning of the 2024-25 pilgrimage season. His term will last for one year, during which time he will lead thousands of devotees at one of India’s most significant spiritual centres.