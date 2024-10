KOLLAM: At 107 years of age, Kunjamma Chacko’s life still beats to a rhythm that has sustained her for nearly a century. Her modest home in Pooyappally, Kollam, fills with the soulful melodies of her voice and the hum of her harmonium, much like it has for decades. Her passion for music began when she was just 12, as a member of the church choir.

Kunjamma’s musical journey has been one of talent and perseverance. Born into a Christian family in Chathannur, she trained in Carnatic music for eight years, an uncommon pursuit among girls at the time. But with the unwavering support of her family, she embraced her passion.

“My uncle arranged for a bhagavathar to teach me music. In those days, it wasn’t common for girls to learn music, but my family supported me,” Kunjamma tells TNIE.

“Music isn’t just about moving one’s lips. It should be so melodic that it pleases not only people but even god,” Kunjamma says.

After her husband passed away when she was just 21, Kunjamma turned to music to support her family. Her voice became a staple at church festivals, weddings, birthday celebrations, and even at funeral services.

She quickly earned the reputation as a gifted singer and as choirmaster of the Mar Thoma Church in Pooyappally.

Over the years, Kunjamma has performed at more than 1,000 functions and events, always accompanied by her traditional foot-pedal harmonium. She became a beloved figure in the local community, her voice synonymous with special occasions. Even now, she refuses to let age silence her.

Despite her deteriorating health and fading eyesight, she still sings every day, even performing at church events, unmindful of the toll that it takes on her body.