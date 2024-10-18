Congress expels digital media convenor P Sarin amid resignation drama

T’PURAM/PALAKKAD : On a day of high drama, the Congress expelled its digital media cell convenor P Sarin even as he was addressing a press conference in Palakkad to announce his resignation from the party.

And in a bid to cash in on the mess within the Congress, the CPM decided to field Sarin in the assembly byelection from Palakkad, where the party finished third in the previous instance.

A day after his diatribe against the Congress state leadership over denial of the ticket, Sarin singled out Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, accusing him of hobnobbing with the BJP under the guise of championing anti-communism.

Even the Palakkad bypoll was “unnecessarily created” to help the BJP. It was Satheesan who derailed the efforts of the Opposition to associate with the ruling party in Kerala on the issue of the Uniform Civil Code, he alleged.

A coterie headed by Satheesan, Shafi Parambii and Rahul Mamkoottathil has hijacked the Congress in the state, Sarin alleged.

“The trio has placed its interests above those of the party. Satheesan is the leader of a caucus, and he rose to leadership by hijacking the party. He has destroyed the Congress’ democratic and organisational structure,” he said.

Even as Sarin’s press conference was progressing at the Palakkad Press Club on Thursday, Congress state general secretary (organisation) M Liju issued a statement, accusing the digital media cell convenor of committing serious breach of discipline and indulging in grave anti-organisational activity.