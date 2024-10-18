Controversy over NOC for Chengalayi petrol pump amid safety concerns

KANNUR: The No Objection Certificate (NOC) issued to T V Prasanthan for a petrol pump at Chengalayi has sparked fresh controversy with documents revealing police objections regarding safety concerns.

The police had warned that the petrol pump’s location—on a curve and elevated land—was a potential hazard for vehicles entering and exiting the site.

The report, submitted by the Taliparamba Tehsildar, included concerns raised by the District Police Chief, Kannur Rural, about the risk of accidents due to poor visibility.

According to the tahsildar’s report, the town planner also noted that the proposed site was at a higher elevation than the road and was obstructed by bushes, affecting visibility.

The report suggested if the area were cleared, the visibility issue could be resolved. However, the District Police Chief acknowledged that under the Petroleum Rules, 2002, an NOC cannot be denied solely on the grounds of a road curve.