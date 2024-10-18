Controversy over NOC for Chengalayi petrol pump amid safety concerns

KANNUR: The No Objection Certificate (NOC) issued to T V Prasanthan for a petrol pump at Chengalayi has sparked fresh controversy with documents revealing police objections regarding safety concerns.
The police had warned that the petrol pump’s location—on a curve and elevated land—was a potential hazard for vehicles entering and exiting the site.
The report, submitted by the Taliparamba Tehsildar, included concerns raised by the District Police Chief, Kannur Rural, about the risk of accidents due to poor visibility.
According to the tahsildar’s report, the town planner also noted that the proposed site was at a higher elevation than the road and was obstructed by bushes, affecting visibility.
The report suggested if the area were cleared, the visibility issue could be resolved. However, the District Police Chief acknowledged that under the Petroleum Rules, 2002, an NOC cannot be denied solely on the grounds of a road curve.
The issuance of the NOC has fuelled allegations that ADM Naveen Babu approved it under political pressure. Opposition parties have intensified their demands for accountability, accusing the government of protecting those involved.
The Union Petroleum Ministry has reportedly launched an investigation into the approval process of the contentious petrol pump, following a complaint by BJP leaders and forwarded by Union Minister Suresh Gopi.
Meanwhile, CPM State Secretary M V Govindan said the party would take strict action following an internal probe. “Naveen Babu’s death is tragic, and Divya’s actions were inappropriate. Both the Pathanamthitta and Kannur district committees have expressed their stance, and we are taking the matter seriously,” he added.
The UDF has intensified its campaign against P P Divya, demanding her resignation as district panchayat president.
In a joint press conference, DCC president Martin George and Muslim League district president Abdul Karim Cheleri criticised the CPM for allowing Divya to retain her position.
“The CPM leadership’s decision to keep Divya in office, despite evidence pointing to her role in ADM Naveen Babu’s death, is hypocritical and unacceptable,” George said.