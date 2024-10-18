Kerala launches ‘E-Cube Hindi Language Lab’ for school students

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to make Hindi learning easy, the general education department has developed a new platform ‘E-Cube Hindi Language Lab’ for school students of classes 5 to 7.

The platform, developed by Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), the technology wing of the general education department, was inaugurated by Minister V Sivankutty on Wednesday.

The project is a continuation of the award-winning ‘E-Cube English Language Lab’, which KITE has been implementing in schools since 2022. Sivankutty said the E-Cube Hindi Language Lab, which is entirely developed using Free and Open-Source Software (FOSS), can be used by students on laptops in schools, without any additional cost or device.

The E-Cube Hindi Language Lab is structured into three levels: Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3, corresponding to classes 5, 6 and 7, respectively. The platform offers logins for students, teachers, and head teachers.

By logging in, students can access five units where they can engage in game-based interactive activities to listen to stories, speak, read, write, and create linguistic discourses, enabling them to receive hands-on experience with the help of the software.