Kerala launches ‘E-Cube Hindi Language Lab’ for school students

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to make Hindi learning easy, the general education department has developed a new platform ‘E-Cube Hindi Language Lab’ for school students of classes 5 to 7.
The platform, developed by Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), the technology wing of the general education department, was inaugurated by Minister V Sivankutty on Wednesday.
The project is a continuation of the award-winning ‘E-Cube English Language Lab’, which KITE has been implementing in schools since 2022. Sivankutty said the E-Cube Hindi Language Lab, which is entirely developed using Free and Open-Source Software (FOSS), can be used by students on laptops in schools, without any additional cost or device.
The E-Cube Hindi Language Lab is structured into three levels: Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3, corresponding to classes 5, 6 and 7, respectively. The platform offers logins for students, teachers, and head teachers.
By logging in, students can access five units where they can engage in game-based interactive activities to listen to stories, speak, read, write, and create linguistic discourses, enabling them to receive hands-on experience with the help of the software.
“Like the E-Cube English Language Lab, KITE will also provide the ‘language lab’ on all primary school laptops and provide training to teachers. Students can save the activities and products completed using the language lab on their computers. This can be reviewed at any time by students, teachers, and head teachers,” said KITE CEO K Anvar Sadath.
The software also has a feature to record and save students’ voices in audio and video formats. Students can also record animated conversations to speak Hindi confidently in real life situations. Teachers and head teachers can monitor the learning progress of each student and provide feedback through their respective logins.