Kochi Navy Marathon set for December 15 with new route at Sagarika Cruise Terminal

KOCHI: Registration for the fifth edition of Kochi Navy Marathon, scheduled for December 15, was opened at a curtain-raiser event at the Naval Base on Thursday.

The marathon will feature races in three categories: a 21 km (Venduruthy) run, a 10 km (Dronacharya) run, and a 5 km (Garuda) run. Unlike previous editions, all the runs will commence and finish at Sagarika Cruise Terminal at Willingdon Island.

“The change has been made to ensure there are adequate amenities for the participants,” said Commodore Sandeep D Sabnis, the race organiser.

The main aim of the event, envisioned as part of the government’s Fit India and Khelo Bharat Khelo campaigns, is to encourage fitness as part of daily lifestyle. “People in Kochi are already fitness enthusiasts. We want to run shoulder to shoulder with them,” said Rear Admiral Upal Kundu, Chief of Staff of Southern Naval Command, who presided over the ceremony.