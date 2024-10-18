Kochi Navy Marathon set for December 15 with new route at Sagarika Cruise Terminal

KOCHI: Registration for the fifth edition of Kochi Navy Marathon, scheduled for December 15, was opened at a curtain-raiser event at the Naval Base on Thursday.
The marathon will feature races in three categories: a 21 km (Venduruthy) run, a 10 km (Dronacharya) run, and a 5 km (Garuda) run. Unlike previous editions, all the runs will commence and finish at Sagarika Cruise Terminal at Willingdon Island.
“The change has been made to ensure there are adequate amenities for the participants,” said Commodore Sandeep D Sabnis, the race organiser.
The main aim of the event, envisioned as part of the government’s Fit India and Khelo Bharat Khelo campaigns, is to encourage fitness as part of daily lifestyle. “People in Kochi are already fitness enthusiasts. We want to run shoulder to shoulder with them,” said Rear Admiral Upal Kundu, Chief of Staff of Southern Naval Command, who presided over the ceremony.
“It is also an opportunity for the Navy and the public to meet and engage,” he said. Since its inception in 2017, the marathon has been an integral part of Navy Week celebrations and has seen participation in the thousands. In the run-up to the main event on December 15, three training runs and two promo runs will be organised.
The route details and prize money will announced on November 28.
Captain T Ranjith Sundaram, Commander Prince Mathai and Commander Atul Pillai attended the Thursday event, which also saw the release of a promotional video. To register for the Navy Marathon, visit www.kochinavymarathon.com. Those registering before November 18 will get early-bird discounts. The first 500 registrations will get a personalised T-shirt.