Muthuvan tribe welcomes SC/ST committee with traditional turbans in Idukki

IDUKKI: Every tribe has its own unique dressing style and accessories which form part of their tradition and culture. Similarly, for members of the Muthuvan tribe settled in Devikulam taluk of Idukki, their turban made of white cotton, is their identity and pride.

Perhaps, that explains why the SC/ST parliamentary committee led by chairperson Faggan Singh Kulaste was welcomed with a turban by the tribals when he visited the Komalikkudi settlement in Bisonvalley on Wednesday.

Komalikkudi tribal settlement chief Subramanian offered the headgear to the team comprising 7 MPs, officials of the SC/ST department and SC/ST development department director Renu Raj, when they arrived for a visit.

According to members of the tribal community, a shirt, a long dhoti and a turban comprise the dress code of male members of the Muthuvan tribe, an ancient community of cultivators living in the hills of Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

However, a change in the lifestyle has resulted in the young generation of Muthuvans adopting new dressing styles. But the old generation still continues to stick to their sartorial traditions, Ramachandran, a resident of the settlement, told TNIE.