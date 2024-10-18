P P Divya removed as Kannur district Panchayat president amid controversy over ADM's death

KANNUR: P P Divya, who is embroiled in a controversy following the death of Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu, has been removed from the post of the president of the Kannur district panchayat.

The decision was taken after a meeting of the district secretariat of the CPM in Kannur on Thursday. K K Rathnakumari has been elected as the new president.

Naveen Babu was found dead at his residence in Kannur on Tuesday, a day after Divya publicly humiliated him during his farewell function. Police have registered a case against Divya for abetment of suicide.

“The Kannur district secretariat had made some remarks following the sudden and painful demise of Kannur ADM, Naveen Babu. The party took the stand that the district panchayat president made a well-intentioned criticism against corruption, but some remarks made in the farewell meeting should have been avoided. We also demanded the government to conduct a thorough investigation. The district secretariat felt that P P Divya should step down from the post of the district president as the police are now investigating the case. After Divya approved the decision, party secretariat decided to consider K K Rathnakumari as the president,” said a statement from secretariat

Reacting to the development, Divya said she will prove her innocence legally.

Vigilance to probe bribery allegations against Naveen

Earlier, the police booked Divya on charges of abetment to suicide in connection with the ADM’s death. The case, invoking non-bailable Section 108 of BNS, carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Divya is expected to seek anticipatory bail from the HC.