P P Divya removed as Kannur district Panchayat president amid controversy over ADM's death

KANNUR: P P Divya, who is embroiled in a controversy following the death of Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu, has been removed from the post of the president of the Kannur district panchayat.
The decision was taken after a meeting of the district secretariat of the CPM in Kannur on Thursday. K K Rathnakumari has been elected as the new president.
Naveen Babu was found dead at his residence in Kannur on Tuesday, a day after Divya publicly humiliated him during his farewell function. Police have registered a case against Divya for abetment of suicide.
“The Kannur district secretariat had made some remarks following the sudden and painful demise of Kannur ADM, Naveen Babu. The party took the stand that the district panchayat president made a well-intentioned criticism against corruption, but some remarks made in the farewell meeting should have been avoided. We also demanded the government to conduct a thorough investigation. The district secretariat felt that P P Divya should step down from the post of the district president as the police are now investigating the case. After Divya approved the decision, party secretariat decided to consider K K Rathnakumari as the president,” said a statement from secretariat
Reacting to the development, Divya said she will prove her innocence legally.
Vigilance to probe bribery allegations against Naveen
Earlier, the police booked Divya on charges of abetment to suicide in connection with the ADM’s death. The case, invoking non-bailable Section 108 of BNS, carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Divya is expected to seek anticipatory bail from the HC.
The investigation, led by Kannur Town SHO Sreejith Koderi, has already recorded Divya’s statement. The police have also submitted a report to the Thaliparamba Sub-Division Magistrate Court.
Naveen’s family had lodged a police complaint against both Divya and T V Prasanthan, who initially accused the official of bribery. However, the police declined to register a new case and instead opted to investigate the complaint alongside the primary case registered in connection with the ADM’s unnatural death. Despite the seriousness of the allegations, the police have remained non-committal on Divya’s potential arrest.
Meanwhile, Kozhikode district panchayat member V P Dulkifil filed a complaint against Divya with the local government bodies’ ombudsman, alleging she violated the code of conduct and committed breach of oath by participating in Naveen’s farewell function.
The Director of Vigilance has ordered an inquiry into allegations that Naveen Babu accepted a bribe to approve a petrol pump licence in Kannur. The probe will be led by the Vigilance’s Kozhikode unit Superintendent of Police.