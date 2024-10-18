Police form special team to investigate Thrissur Pooram offences

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police have formed a special team to probe the offences allegedly committed during Thrissur Pooram with an aim of disrupting it. The team headed by Crime Branch ADGP H Venkatesh has DIG Thomson Jose, Kollam Rural SP Sabu Mathew, Kochi ACP P Rajkumar Viji, DySP Biju V Nair and Inspectors Chitharanjan and R Jayakumar on board.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan had announced a three-tier probe would be held into the Pooram fiasco. The special team led by Crime Branch ADGP will probe the offences that led to the chaos, while Law and Order ADGP Manoj Abraham will inquire into the lapses of officials from various departments, who were deployed for Pooram duty. State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb was entrusted with probing the lapses of then Law and Order ADGP M R Ajith Kumar.

The CM had said it was during the last stage of Pooram that efforts were made to sabotage it and that was done with an eye on the Lok Sabha poll. The report of Ajith Kumar, who probed the fiasco, has many indications that demands by some of the stakeholders were legally impossible to be met with and efforts were made to precipitate tension over the demands.