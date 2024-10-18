Tearful farewell for Kannur ADM Naveen Babu in Pathanamthitta

PATHANAMTHITTA: State officials and the general public were in their numbers on Thursday to bid a tearful farewell to deceased Kannur additional district magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu, whose mortal remains were cremated on the premises of his home in Malayalapuzha, Pathanamthitta.
Karuvallil house witnessed heart-rending scenes as family and friends broke down before the funeral pyre, which was lit by Naveen’s daughters Niranjana and Nirupama.
Along with their mother, Konni tahsildar Manjusha, the two were inconsolable. Health Minister Veena George and former Pathanamthitta collector Divya S Iyer, both of whom had worked closely with Naveen for many years, struggled to hold back their tears.
The body was brought to the district from Kannur on Wednesday afternoon, and was kept at the Christian Medical Centre hospital mortuary in Pathanamthitta.
On Thursday, the mortal remains were placed at the Pathanamthitta district collectorate for public viewing. Led by Revenue Minister K Rajan, the journey to Naveen’s residence began at 11am. It was accompanied by many of his former colleagues and people from across the state. The funeral service began at 2:45pm.
Naveen began his career as a lower division (LD) clerk in the revenue department before being promoted to junior superintendent in 2010, He served as election deputy collector in 2022. The official, who had been posted away from his home district for the past couple of years, was set to assume office as Pathanamthitta ADM, and was just seven months from retirement.
Naveen was found dead at his official residence in Kannur on Tuesday. Demanding action against Kannur district panchayat president P P Divya, who has been accused of abetting the alleged suicide, Naveen’s family called for a thorough investigation.
“We will ensure that she is thoroughly investigated and prosecuted for her role in pushing him to take his own life,’’ Naveen’s brother Praveen Babu said.