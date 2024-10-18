Tearful farewell for Kannur ADM Naveen Babu in Pathanamthitta

PATHANAMTHITTA: State officials and the general public were in their numbers on Thursday to bid a tearful farewell to deceased Kannur additional district magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu, whose mortal remains were cremated on the premises of his home in Malayalapuzha, Pathanamthitta.

Karuvallil house witnessed heart-rending scenes as family and friends broke down before the funeral pyre, which was lit by Naveen’s daughters Niranjana and Nirupama.

Along with their mother, Konni tahsildar Manjusha, the two were inconsolable. Health Minister Veena George and former Pathanamthitta collector Divya S Iyer, both of whom had worked closely with Naveen for many years, struggled to hold back their tears.

The body was brought to the district from Kannur on Wednesday afternoon, and was kept at the Christian Medical Centre hospital mortuary in Pathanamthitta.