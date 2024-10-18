Youth Congress tensions rise ahead of Palakkad by-election

KOTTAYAM: After P Sarin’s rebellion against Rahul Mamkoottathil’s candidature in the Palakkad by-election, internal conflicts within the Youth Congress state leadership appear to be posing fresh challenges to the UDF in the run up to the by-election.

The simmering tension between Puthuppally MLA and former CM Oommen Chandy’s son Chandy Oommen and the YC state leadership has come to the fore ahead of the by-election.

This was highlighted by Chandy’s absence during Rahul’s visit to Oommen Chandy’s tomb at St George Orthodox Church in Puthuppally on Thursday. Though Chandy and Rahul denied any deliberate abstention, Chandy’s nonattendance has sparked a new wave of controversy within the UDF camp as the party gears up to face the heat of elections.

Rahul, accompanied by senior leaders K C Joseph, Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, Tomy Kallani and P C Vishnunath, arrived at Chandy’s tomb by 9.15 am seeking blessings before commencing his political campaign for the by-election.

However, local MLA, Chandy Oommen, who was in Delhi attending to matters related to his constituency, was conspicuous by his absence. Meanwhile, responding to queries of mediapersons, Chandy Oommen said there were scheduling conflicts with Rahul’s visit to Puthuppally, which led to his absence.

“In fact, as per an earlier schedule, Rahul was supposed to visit Puthuppally on October 19. However, the date was moved up, which clashed with a prior commitment I had in Delhi,” he told reporters.

Meanwhile, Rahul dismissed the allegations as unfortunate and unfounded.

“We have been in frequent communication in connection with Wednesday’s political developments in Palakkad. These baseless news reports have caused distress to both of us,” Rahul told reporters in Puthuppally.