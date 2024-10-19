Alliance Air Kochi-Bengaluru flight receives bomb threat; at least 30 flights affected in 24 hours

KOCHI: A bomb threat disrupted operations of a Kochi-Bangalore Alliance flight scheduled to depart at 5 pm on Saturday. In response, airport authorities isolated the aircraft for inspection and conducted thorough security screenings of passengers and luggage.

"The passengers who are scheduled to fly and their luggages too are also being subjected to detailed security inspection. However, nothing has been found," said a Kochi airport official.

The bomb threat for Alliance flight 91506 was received through the twitter handle of Alliance Air at 2 pm on Saturday.

"Similar bomb threats are being received with respect to multiple airports and airlines. Since this route was specific to Kochi, a Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was convened at the Kochi airport along with other airports," a CIAL spokesperson said.

The BTAC was convened at the domestic terminal office at 2.30 pm in view of the bomb threat.

After evaluation of the threat, received via Twitter message, the committee has termed the threat as "non-specific".

"The committee, though, recommended enhancing security arrangements of passengers and baggage by increasing the percentage of physical check and ETD check," the official said.

The flight, finally, departed at 5.29 pm.

A series of hoax threats and security alerts have been received on multiple flights on domestic and international routes since the past couple of days, throwing the security and airport apparatus into a tizzy. At least 30 flights were targetted on Saturday alone.