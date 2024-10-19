At least 30 flights targetted on single day; Aviation Security officials holds meeting with airlines

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) officials on Saturday held a meeting with representatives of airlines after at least 30 flights received bomb threats in less than 24 hours.

Some airlines were represented by their CEOs and others by their senior officials at the meeting, according to sources.

"Indian skies are absolutely safe. The current protocol (to deal with the situation) is robust and is being strictly followed. We reassure passengers that they should fly without any fear," BCAS Director General Zulfiquar Hasan said.

Security aspects and other issues were discussed at the meeting, according to sources.

Another source said there were discussions on the standard operating procedures in dealing with bomb threats.

So far this week, more than 70 flights operated by Indian airlines have received bomb threats, and most of them turned out to be hoaxes. At least 30 flights were targetted on Saturday alone.

A bomb threat disrupted operations of a Kochi-Bangalore Alliance flight scheduled to depart at 5 pm on Saturday. In response, airport authorities isolated the aircraft for inspection and conducted thorough security screenings of passengers and luggage.

"The passengers who are scheduled to fly and their luggages too are also being subjected to detailed security inspection. However, nothing has been found," said a Kochi airport official.

The bomb threat for Alliance flight 91506 was received through the twitter handle of Alliance Air at 2 pm on Saturday.

"Similar bomb threats are being received with respect to multiple airports and airlines. Since this route was specific to Kochi, a Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was convened at the Kochi airport along with other airports," a CIAL spokesperson said.

The BTAC was convened at the domestic terminal office at 2.30 pm in view of the bomb threat.

After evaluation of the threat, received via Twitter message, the committee has termed the threat as "non-specific".

"The committee, though, recommended enhancing security arrangements of passengers and baggage by increasing the percentage of physical check and ETD check," the official said. The flight, finally, departed at 5.29 pm.

(With inputs from PTI)