KOCHI: Any citizen can now step into the shoes of law enforcement to detect and report traffic offences in real time. The state’s motor vehicle department (MVD) on Friday launched a mobile application that facilitates the reporting of live traffic violations by clicking a picture or taking a video and then uploading it for enforcement officials to take legal action.

Now, Kerala becomes the third state, after Chhattisgarh and Odisha, to launch the mParivahan ‘Citizen Sentinel’ app, developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), but with several added features that, among other things, allow for the uploading of pictures and videos from mobile phone galleries.

The NextGen mParivahan app can be downloaded from both App Store and Google Play.

Members of the public can report live traffic violations by uploading the offences onto the ‘Citizen Sentinel’ section of the mParivahan app. MVD will verify their veracity and take necessary legal action, including levying fines or seizing the involved vehicles.

‘Revolutionary step to strengthen enforcement’

The app, using GPS data, will also provide the exact location and time of the incident, along with visual evidence. All this while protecting the identity of those reporting it.

Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar launched the app by clicking the picture of a car parked in a ‘no-parking’ zone before the JLN metro station and then uploading it to mParivahan app for initiating action under ‘obstructive parking’.

“The revolutionary measure is aimed at strengthening traffic-rule enforcement by taking action against real time offences like speeding, illegal overtaking, drunken driving, triple riding a bike, violating lane traffic, driving without wearing seat belts and the like. This will also ensure effective monitoring even in places with no AI cameras or MVD checks. By being present everywhere, the app takes away the ability of riders or drivers to predetermine checking locations, like in the case of CCTV cameras. They have to be careful at all times,” the minister pointed out.