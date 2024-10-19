Comrades accord Sarin warm welcome

PALAKKAD: While P Sarin’s candidacy in Palakkad constituency had become an open secret even before the official announcement, the grand reception organised by CPM leaders and workers at the district committee office on Friday served as his formal introduction as the party’s independent candidate for the upcoming bypoll.

Instead of the usual welcome with tricolor shawls, formal greetings, and handshakes, this time, he was greeted with party slogans and adorned with a red shawl.

Sarin arrived at the CPM district committee office as the party leaders invited him after the district secretariat and district committee unanimously selected him as their candidate and communicated the decision to the party’s higher body.

However, the district leadership maintained a strategic suspense by withholding the official announcement. Meanwhile, Sarin’s arrival in an autorickshaw named Thathwamasi — meaning ‘You are that’ — added a symbolic layer to the suspense. He was received warmly by district committee secretary E N Suresh Babu and other leaders including A K Balan, N N Krishnadas, P P Sumod and K Binumol.

After accepting the reception, Sarin told reporters that he had expressed his desire to visit the office which had offered him political refuge, preventing him from being politically orphaned. “Until yesterday, I was the voice of an individual. From today, I will be the voice of the Left,” Sarin said.

He also issued a warning to those allegedly striking deals to secure a BJP win, asserting that he was committed to fighting alongside the CPM. According to party sources, Sarin’s candidacy was unanimously approved by the district secretariat and communicated to the district committee. It is learnt there were discussions within the district committee about having him contest under the party symbol to affirm his status as a CPM candidate. The committee forwarded this decision to the higher bodies for final approval, the source said. The district leadership has planned a grand rally on Saturday to introduce the candidate, the source added.

Sarin returned on a CPM worker’s motorcycle, symbolising his integration into the ‘comradeship’ of the party.