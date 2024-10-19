Government stand clear, will proceed with case against Divya: Minister Vasavan

PATHANAMTHITTA: Minister for Ports, Cooperation and Devaswoms V N Vasavan on Friday said the government has already taken a strong stand in the case against P P Divya, who was removed from the post of Kannur district panchayat president after the death of Deputy Collector Naveen Babu. He was speaking to the media after visiting Naveen’s family in Malayalapuzha.

“Naveen Babu was an honest official. His death should not be politicised,” Vasavan said, answering a query on the opposition’s allegations on the incident. “We don’t see it as a political issue. It’s about humanity. The party has clearly said that the allegations (raised by Divya) shouldn’t have been levelled on such an occasion (send-off function),” he said.

Vasavan said it was after the party’s strong stand that Divya tendered her resignation.

“In the assembly, Revenue Minister K Rajan had said that directions were given for a proper enquiry into the matter,” Vasavan said.

On the conspiracy allegations behind the death, he said: “Let the investigation report come. If it points out any conspiracy, we will take action. We cannot presume anything at the moment.”

Several political leaders visited Naveen’s house in Thazham village on the day, including Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala and BJP leader Kummanam Rajashekharan. Chennithala said the Congress will extend the family all support to fight the case against Divya.