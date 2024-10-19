Judge Bungalow beckons visitors as a premium heritage hotel

KANNUR: The ‘Heritage 1866’, a 158-year-old historic bungalow in Thalassery, is drawing global attention as a unique tourist destination. Originally known as the ‘Judge Bungalow,’ this residence once belonged to the late Chathoth Ryru Nair, a freedom fighter and disciple of Mahatma Gandhi.

The bungalow was initially constructed by Narayanan Nair, a District Judge when Malabar was part of the Madras Presidency under British rule, adding to its legacy and historic significance.

For over 25 years, its owner C R Nair painstakingly renovated the property, welcoming celebrities and dignitaries from across the world.

During the restoration, several rooms were removed to accommodate the existing ‘nalu kettu’ structure, an architectural style typical of Kerala homes. After the passing of Ryru Nair and his wife, Narayani Kutty Amma, their children chose to preserve the residence as a heritage homestay, promoting Responsible Tourism.

Now, under the stewardship of Polika -a Responsible Tourism team, the bungalow offers visitors an immersive experience steeped in history, culture, and hospitality. “Ryru Nair passed away during the COVID-19 lockdown,” recalls Manoj Kumar, Marketing Manager at Polika. “It was after his demise that the family decided to renovate the bungalow for tourism. Our role here was to ease the transition and ensure the preservation of its heritage.”

The restoration project took nearly a year and a half to complete. “The biggest challenge was maintaining the authenticity of the property. To achieve this, we hired local artisans and staff,” Manoj explained. “We are committed to delivering an authentic heritage experience to our guests. Even though our staff had no prior hospitality experience, we trained them for six months. We also brought in a local woman from Pinarayi to prepare traditional Thalassery cuisine for our visitors.”