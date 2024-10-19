Kollam corporation introduces microchipping for pet dogs

KOLLAM: In a move aimed at better regulating pet ownership and improving dog welfare, Kollam municipal corporation has introduced a microchipping system for pet dogs. The initiative involves the use of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology. It is for the first time such a system has been implemented in the city following its success in larger cities.

The microchip, comparable in size to a grain of rice, is inserted near the dog’s shoulder. This allows for easy identification of the animal through a scanner. Owner’s details as well as information about the pet such as the breed, age and colour can be found using this. This system helps with local regulations, transportation of dogs abroad and participation in kennel exhibitions.

Pet owners can get their dogs microchipped at municipal veterinary hospitals for a fee of Rs 250. Training for veterinary officers to carry out the procedure has already been completed. As many as 7,733 registered dogs in the district will be microchipped through the project.

One of the major objectives of the project is to curb the rising trend of abandoning elderly pet dogs on the streets. By ensuring that all pets are registered and microchipped, the corporation hopes to discourage such practices and hold owners accountable. Additionally, licences for pet dogs will only be issued after they have received a rabies vaccination.