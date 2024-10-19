Literary critic Balachandran Vadakkedath passes away

THRISSUR: Literary critic Balachandran Vadakkedath (69) passed away at a private hospital in Thrissur on Saturday. Born in Nattika in 1955, Balachandran was a stalwart of Thrissur's cultural scene.

A renowned figure, he served as Vice President of Kerala Sahitya Akademi and Secretary of Kerala Kalamandalam. During his tenure at Sahitya Akademi, he oversaw the conduct of Viswa Malayalotsavam. However, he resigned from the post following controversy surrounding the event.

He also served as member of Kendra Sahitya Akademi general council. He is one of the founding member of Ankanam Samsakarika Vedhi.

Among the accolades bestowed on him, A. R. Raja Raja Varma Puraskaram, Kavyamandalam award, and Gurudarshana award are some.

His important works were Vakkinte Soundaryasasthram, Nishedhathinte Kala, Vayanayude Upanishath, Ramanan Engane Vayikkaruthu etc.

He was survived by wife Sathi and son Krishnachandran. Cremation will be held on Sunday at his residence at 10 am. The mortal remains will be kept for the public to pay last respects at Kerala Sahitya Akademi at 11am on Saturday.