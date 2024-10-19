No surprises, CPM fields Sarin and Pradeep from Palakkad, Chelakkara

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Aiming to capitalize on the strife within the opposition camp and gain maximum votes, the CPM has decided to pin all its hopes on a Congress dissident in the politically significant Palakkad assembly by-election.

On Friday, the CPM announced P. Sarin, former KPCC digital media cell convenor, as an independent candidate for the Palakkad seat. The party also declared former MLA U.R. Pradeep as its candidate in the reserved Chelakkara constituency. In announcing the candidature, CPM state secretary M.V. Govindan expressed confidence in winning both seats.

Sarin, who unsuccessfully contested the 2021 assembly election from Ottapalam under the Congress banner, was ousted from the Congress after rebelling against the party leadership following the announcement of its Palakkad candidate. After receiving an invitation from the CPM, Sarin visited the party’s district committee office on Friday. A former civil servant and an MBBS graduate, he entered politics in 2016.

At the same time, the selection of Pradeep who was elected to the assembly from Chelakkara in 2011was expected.