Political uncertainties greet fronts in Palakkad

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The sudden political developments in the state have turned Palakkad into a centre of political uncertainties for the three fronts. For the CPM, the entry of a former Congress leader is a relief at a time both the party and the government have been facing severe criticism from all quarters. As it finished third behind the BJP in the last assembly election, it is a do-or-die battle for the CPM.

“For the CPM which is facing a dearth of popular and new faces, Sarin is a good choice,” a senior CPM leader told TNIE. “We can project Sarin as a strong contender against the Congress and BJP. However, the CPM has a tough task ahead,” he said.

Palakkad, once a red fort, has been witnessing an erosion of Left votes in the past 10 years. The revolt in Congress happened at a time when CPM was seeking all options to better the third place. The CPM’s decision to support Sarin is a calculated move as it has apprehensions about how the Congress supporters and workers would react to his exit. However, the party’s prime aim would be to win the election at any cost or finish in a respectable spot.

The influence enjoyed by both the BJP and the Congress among major communities shows the Left’s lack of clout in the constituency. While the UDF enjoys enormous support from the vast Muslim minority, BJP has considerable influence among the Moothan community.

Meanwhile, the Congress is set to cash in on anti- incumbency factor against the government and the CPM. However, Sarin’s allegation about the alleged nexus between Satheesan and BJP is a setback for the Congress. “The Congress is facing organisational weakness,” a senior Congress leader told TNIE. “There are chances that some of its votes may drift to the Left. However, as E Sreedharan is out of the frame, we will get back the votes we lost in the 2021 assembly election. Furthermore, the minority votes and Shafi’s political clout will be added assets to us,” he said.

The BJP which has a strong presence in the Palakkad town has a mammoth task ahead this time. The leadership knows well that it does not have the advantage it enjoyed last time with Sreedharan’s candidacy.