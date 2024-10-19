Punish those responsible for Naveen’s death: Pathanamthitta CPM

PATHANAMTHITTA: Extending steadfast support to the family of deceased Kannur deputy collector Naveen Babu, the CPM’s Pathanamthitta unit on Friday demanded that those involved in his death be punished. The party has also sought a probe into the Kannur collector’s alleged role in the incident.

CPM district secretary K P Udayabhanu told reporters that all people in Kerala wanted the resignation of Kannur panchayat president P P Divya. The party has always stood with the family, he said.

Divya had levelled corruption allegations against Naveen in a send-off function, following which his body was found hanging in his official residence in Kannur in a suspected case of suicide.

“The state government and the party leadership had already said there will be an independent inquiry into the incident. We are in touch with his family,” Udayabhanu said.

On the collector’s role, he said there were allegations of a conspiracy behind the incident. “According to the people there, the collector has a role in this. The send-off function time was changed. The panchayat president has nothing to do in a meeting of officials,” he added.

Meanwhile, CPM Konni area committee member and CITU state committee member Malayalapuzha Mohanan said the collector had invited Divya to the function but he did not respond when she was making the allegations in the send-off meeting.

In a statement, CPM Pathanamthitta district committee said it has had a clear stand from the beginning of the incident.

“The party will be with the family until justice is served. There are no differences among the party units in Kannur and Pathanamthitta. The party has only one structure, and it has decided on a common stand regarding the investigation into the incident,” the statement.