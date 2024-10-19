SWTD launches online pass-booking for passengers with disabilities

KOCHI: The State Water Transport Department (SWTD), which has been catering to inland water transportation requirements for over half a century, is on a digitalisation mode. Its latest offering: a digital pass-booking platform for passengers with disabilities. The development comes even as SWTD is set to introduce digital student-concession and ticket-booking systems.
“Passengers with disabilities can now submit applications online and avail ticket-fare concessions for boat travel. All they have to do is to log on to the website https:/serviceonline.gov.in and submit an application. The documents they need to attach are a passport photo and a copy of their disability certificate. The whole process will take only a couple of minutes and the passes too will be allotted in no time,” a senior SWTD official told TNIE.
Until now, the beneficiaries needed to submit a written application and the passes were allotted after examining the same, a time-consuming affair. While commuters with 30 to 70% disability are charged 30% of the ticket charge, free travel is allowed for those with over 70%disability. “Since the passes are digitally-signed certificates, the same can be downloaded from the website and used immediately to get the benefit. The passes will be valid for two years,” the official pointed out.
Meanwhile, the department is all set to introduce the digital student-concession facility in a couple of weeks, before extending the ticketing-booking facility, mainly aimed at tourists.
“We’re digitalising all the services to extend quick and easy services to passengers. The trial run of the student-concession system is progressing. They will no longer be required to come physically to the SWTD offices and submit applications. Around 90% of the work is over,” the official pointed out.
The government has already approved the implementation of a digital ticket-booking system where passengers can book tickets from anywhere in the world.
“Once the system is in place, commuters can make advance bookings on SWTD boats, and they can even select seats while making reservations on tourist cruise boats, like ‘Indra’, ‘Vega-2’ and ‘See Kuttanad’, operated by the department. The same will be of great help to foreign travellers,” the official pointed out.