SWTD launches online pass-booking for passengers with disabilities

KOCHI: The State Water Transport Department (SWTD), which has been catering to inland water transportation requirements for over half a century, is on a digitalisation mode. Its latest offering: a digital pass-booking platform for passengers with disabilities. The development comes even as SWTD is set to introduce digital student-concession and ticket-booking systems.

“Passengers with disabilities can now submit applications online and avail ticket-fare concessions for boat travel. All they have to do is to log on to the website https:/serviceonline.gov.in and submit an application. The documents they need to attach are a passport photo and a copy of their disability certificate. The whole process will take only a couple of minutes and the passes too will be allotted in no time,” a senior SWTD official told TNIE.

Until now, the beneficiaries needed to submit a written application and the passes were allotted after examining the same, a time-consuming affair. While commuters with 30 to 70% disability are charged 30% of the ticket charge, free travel is allowed for those with over 70%disability. “Since the passes are digitally-signed certificates, the same can be downloaded from the website and used immediately to get the benefit. The passes will be valid for two years,” the official pointed out.