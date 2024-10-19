Wanted: Hindi-speaking psychiatrist to examine Saifi

KOCHI: The prison department is in desperate search of a Hindi-speaking psychiatrist/ psychologist to examine the mental status of New Delhi resident Shahrukh Saifi, who torched a coach of Alappuzha-Kannur Express at Elathur, claiming three lives in April last year. After the initial attempt to find such a psychiatrist failed, the NIA Court directed the superintendent of High-Security Prison, Viyyur, to search for such a person in the entire state.

It all started last month when the counsel of Saifi approached the court requesting his mental status examination to be conducted by a psychiatrist/psychologist who is well conversant with Hindi and who can communicate with the accused freely.

NIA probing the case had conducted the mental capacity test on Saifi thrice as part of the investigation. In all these tests he was found normal.

However, Saifi’s counsel argued that in previous tests, the psychiatrist did not communicate with the accused in Hindi. Saifi knew only Hindi and a fresh examination should be conducted with the help of a psychiatrist who can interact with him in Hindi.