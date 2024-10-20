Kerala

Book rooms at Kochi airport's 0484 Aero Lounge from October 21

The lounge will be especially useful for flyers departing or arriving on early or late flights.
The ‘Savoury’ of ‘0484-Aero Lounge’ , the transit accommodation facility at Kochi airport
The ‘Savoury’ of ‘0484-Aero Lounge’ , the transit accommodation facility at Kochi airport Photo | Express
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

KOCHI: The 0484 Aero Lounge, the transit accommodation facility developed by the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL), is now open for bookings. Inaugurated on September 1 by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, travellers can start using the lounge, which has 41 luxury guest rooms (including four suite rooms), starting from Monday.

Suite rooms will have added facilities like a garden, working space, sitting space, mini kitchen and safe lockers. Guests can book rooms of the lounge, located at Terminal 2 of the Kochi airport, for different slots of 6, 12 and 24 hours at flexi and affordable rates.

Bookings are also open for a range of amenities, including co-working spaces, board rooms, conference halls, gym, and spa.

The lounge, among the largest in the country with a total area of around 50,000 square feet, is located next to the Business Jets terminal and between the International and Domestic terminals, outside the security holding area. It is a single-storeyed structure sharing a common corridor connecting all the three terminals. The restaurant and cafe lounge are also set to open in the second phase, while the adjacent food court offers a variety of cuisines for passengers to enjoy.

The lounge will be especially useful for flyers departing or arriving on early or late flights.

The meeting rooms and co-working spaces enable business persons to fly to Kochi, have a meeting at the airport, and fly back without having to leave the airport premises. For more information, visit www.0484aerolounge.com.

Kochi Airport
0484 Aero Lounge

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com