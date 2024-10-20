Book rooms at Kochi airport's 0484 Aero Lounge from October 21

KOCHI: The 0484 Aero Lounge, the transit accommodation facility developed by the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL), is now open for bookings. Inaugurated on September 1 by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, travellers can start using the lounge, which has 41 luxury guest rooms (including four suite rooms), starting from Monday.

Suite rooms will have added facilities like a garden, working space, sitting space, mini kitchen and safe lockers. Guests can book rooms of the lounge, located at Terminal 2 of the Kochi airport, for different slots of 6, 12 and 24 hours at flexi and affordable rates.

Bookings are also open for a range of amenities, including co-working spaces, board rooms, conference halls, gym, and spa.

The lounge, among the largest in the country with a total area of around 50,000 square feet, is located next to the Business Jets terminal and between the International and Domestic terminals, outside the security holding area. It is a single-storeyed structure sharing a common corridor connecting all the three terminals. The restaurant and cafe lounge are also set to open in the second phase, while the adjacent food court offers a variety of cuisines for passengers to enjoy.

The lounge will be especially useful for flyers departing or arriving on early or late flights.

The meeting rooms and co-working spaces enable business persons to fly to Kochi, have a meeting at the airport, and fly back without having to leave the airport premises. For more information, visit www.0484aerolounge.com.