Election campaign for Wayanad Lok Sabha seat gains momentum

KALPETTA: The election campaigns of the UDF and LDF fronts for the by-election in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency have picked up momentum. UDF held conventions in seven assembly segments on Saturday, while LDF candidate Sathyan Mokeri kick-started his campaign with a road show in Kalpetta. Meanwhile, the NDA front is yet to announce their candidate.

UDF candidate Priyanka Gandhi is set to submit her nomination papers on October 23. Wayanad parliamentary election committee convener A P Anil Kumar MLA said in a press conference that after participating in a roadshow alongside Lok Sabha Opposition Leader and former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, she will submit her nomination papers to the district collector, who is the electoral officer, at the Wayanad collectorate.

The assembly constituency conventions were led by several state leaders of the UDF. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan highlighted that the by-elections, including in Wayanad, should serve as a warning to the Centre and the state government.