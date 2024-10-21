Ahead of Sabarimala season, KSRTC rolls out ‘Ayyappa Charitha’ package

KOCHI: With the Sabarimala season set to commence in a few weeks, the KSRTC Budget Tourism Cell (BTC) has rolled out a unique Ayyappa Charitha pilgrimage package. The package includes a pilgrimage circuit connecting four temples having a mythological connection to the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple, a senior BTC official told TNIE.

“Devotees can visit the temples at places that are associated with various life stages of the Lord, as cited in the legends,” the official said.

The circuit includes the temples Kulathupuzha Sree Dharma Sastha Temple, Aryankavu Sree Dharma Sastha Temple, Achankovil Sree Dharma Sastha Temple (all in Kollam district), and Pandalam Valiya Koyikkal Sree Dharma Sastha Temple (Pathanamthitta district).

The Kulathupuzha temple is dedicated to Bala Sastha (Ayyappa as a boy). According to the legend, the Pandalam king found the infant who later became Lord Ayyappa in the forest area at Kulathupuzha.

Similarly, the Aryankavu temple is connected with the Lord’s teenage, and the famous Achankovil temple is associated with ‘Grihastha Ashrama’ (the lord is depicted as a family man). The last destination is the Valiya Koyikkal Sree

Dharma Sastha temple, the family temple of the Pandalam royal family. It is believed that the Lord spent his childhood there.