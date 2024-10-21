Former Kerala CM V S Achuthanandan turns 101, celebration low-key affair

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former Kerala Chief Minister and veteran Communist leader V S Achuthanandan turned 101 on Sunday. The celebration remained a low-key affair this year as well. VS is currently leading a retired life at his home in the state capital.

Even though the Marxist veteran did not personally meet visitors owing to ill-health, many prominent persons, cutting across party lines, as well as ordinary party workers and supporters visited his house. They conveyed their wishes to their beloved leader through his son V A Arun Kumar and other family members who warmly received them.

Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai, ministers V Sivankutty and G R Anil, senior CPM leaders S Ramachandran Pillai and M A Baby, CPM state secretary M V Govindan, CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam and senior BJP leader J R Padmakumar were among those who visited thre residence. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan conveyed is greetings through social media, in which he addressed him as ‘Dear Comrade’.