Govardhini scheme for dairy farmers announced in Kerala

KOLLAM: Animal Husbandry Minister J Chinchu Rani has announced the Govardhini scheme, which is aimed at providing fodder at half the price for all calves born in the state.

The announcement was made during the inauguration of financial assistance distribution to dairy farmers at Neendakara. Under the Govardhini scheme, 3,950 calves in Kollam district will be included and there are plans to extend the half-price feed provision to 32,589 calves statewide starting next week.

During the event, she distributed Rs 41 lakh in assistance granted by the Animal Husbandry Department to 181 farmers affected by the summer heat and natural calamities.