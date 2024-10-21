INTERVIEW | Supporters of Left may lean towards us: Rahul Mamkoottathil

Your bypoll entry comes amid P Sarin’s allegations over candidate selection in the Congress. Does him as a rival cause you any tension?

I have no tension. I reached Palakkad with a larger goal. UDF is contesting to combat communalism and address issues like the Centre and state government’s policies that affect common people. Personal matters hold no relevance here.

Sarin alleged a deal between Congress and BJP for Vadakara-Palakkad seats...

We are here to win. The BJP is second in this constituency. How can we make a deal with them? Congress has never made such deals anywhere in the country.

Your opponents claim you are from outside Palakkad and the preceding MLA’s nominee. Will this work against you?

Many prominent leaders who represented Palakkad, including our former CM EMS Namboothiripad, E K Nayanar, and V S Achuthanandan, were from Malappuram, Kannur and Alappuzha, respectively. Didn’t people of Palakkad welcome them? (laughs)

Shafi Parambil, considered the Congress’ face in Palakkad, secured a margin of just 4,000 votes in 2021. Secular votes, including leftist supporters, saved him. As a strong critic of the left, will you get this benefit?

Shafi is a proven leader who won against significant odds. I believe secular voters will back me too. In my 15 years in politics, I have always stood for secularism, so why wouldn’t I get those votes? Plus, our party’s ideology resonates with the secular-minded. Even Left supporters may lean towards us, considering the current political landscape.

Your dreams and promises for Palakkad?

I have big dreams for Palakkad, starting with further development of the government medical college. Above all, I want to execute the needs of the people that they’ve been sharing with me during our meetings. Palakkad has immense potential in sports and athletics; I plan to support it. When the government changes, it will be a golden era for Palakkad.

