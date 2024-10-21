Kerala: Report on ADM Naveen’s death in two days

KANNUR: The departmental investigation into the death of Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu is nearing completion, with the final report expected to be submitted within two days. Addressing a press conference in Thrissur on Sunday, Revenue Minister K Rajan praised Naveen as an “excellent officer” and confirmed the report’s imminent submission.

On Saturday, Land Revenue Joint Commissioner A Geetha, heading the inquiry team, too had hinted the probe was in its final stages. She recorded the statements of Kannur Collector Arun K Vijayan and other key revenue department officials. A revenue official told TNIE that the investigation focused on several aspects, including events surrounding the ADM’s farewell meeting, delays in processing the NOC for the controversial petrol pump, and the status of the corruption allegations against Naveen.

Notably, Arun refuted former district panchayat president P P Divya’s claim that she was personally invited by him to attend the ADM’s farewell function. In her anticipatory bail plea, Divya had alleged that the collector extended the invitation. However, both the collector and the staff council confirmed that the send-off was organised at a pre-scheduled time, with no adjustments made to accommodate Divya.