NCC’s Ganges sailing expedition begins on Monday in Kerala

KOCHI: Following the success of the Navy’s Sagar Parikrama voyages, the National Cadet Corps (NCC) too is set to launch a special sailing expedition along the Ganges and Hooghly rivers, crossing three states.

The nearly 1,200-km, first-of-its-kind journey will be undertaken by 528 cadets from the NCC’s naval wing and drawn from across the country. The expedition will commence from Atal Ghat in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday (October 21), and will be done in six phases, each roughly 200km.

The planned stops are at Prayagraj and Varanasi in UP, Buxar and Patna in Bihar, Farakka and finally, Kolkata in West Bengal. The group will make the journey on three DK Whalers (a class of sailing boats) and is expected to reach their final destination (Man O’ War Jetty in Kolkata) on December 20.

A 24-member team from the NCC’s Kerala and Lakshadweep directorate is also part of the expedition. “They were shortlisted from across our five naval battalions; roughly, 10,000 cadets. Six more have been selected as reserve candidates,” an NCC official from the directorate told TNIE.