Pineapple farmers in Kerala hit sweet spot as price spike prolongs

KOCHI: Pineapple farmers are enjoying the fruit of their labour. They have not had it this good in a long time, especially in Vazhakulam, near Muvattupuzha, considered the hub of the tropical plant’s cultivation in the country.
The farm gate price of pineapple, which is grown mostly in Idukki, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Ernakulam districts, has been hovering around a robust Rs 57-60/kg for the last 12-18 months. This is a far cry from 2016 when prices plunged to as low as Rs 10/kg, pushing many farmers into distress.
The healthy price has encouraged more and more farmers to return to pineapple cultivation by leasing large tracts of land, and in many instances getting rid of rubber trees. The area in the state under pineapple cultivation, which declined from 12,775 hectares in 2005-06 to 7,911 hectares in 2015-16, has risen to anywhere in the region of 22,000 and 23,000 hectares now, reckons James George Thottumariyil, president of the All Kerala Pineapple Farmers’ Association (AKPFA).
“The higher price is due to rise in demand, especially in north Indian markets such as Delhi and Mumbai. The market for pineapple has also expanded significantly over the last few years. Additionally, due to the harsh summers, people are consuming more of the fruit,” James says.
“Luckily for farmers, there has not been any disruption in demand from north Indian markets in the last one-two years. The 2018 and 2019 floods and the Covid pandemic affected transportation of the fruit,” points out Thomas Varghese, president of the Vazhakulam Merchants’ Association.
On a daily average, Vazhakulam sees around 1,200 tonnes loaded onto trucks headed for the northern states. This jumps to 1,500 tonnes during the summer months.
Rocketing output
Kerala’s pineapple production soared from 1.09 lakh tonnes in 2005-06 to 5.5 lakh tonnes in 2023. In 2024, it is expected to touch 6.5 lakh tonnes, based on AKPFA’s calculation. Production had declined to 88,033 tonnes in 2019-20 when prices nosedived.
An acre can produce up to 12-14 tonnes, which translates into earnings of Rs 7-8 lakh for the farmer. “The cost of farming averages about Rs 3.5 lakh/acre. This means a profit of at least Rs 3 lakh per acre after deducting all sundry expenses. This is good,” stresses James.
According to Thomas, many farmers who gave up pineapple farming after prices hit rock bottom during the pandemic — at Rs 19 to Rs 40/kg — have made a comeback, bolstered by healthy prices. “Pineapple farmers are raking in the moolah. But, I don’t think this has attracted many new players. For a new entrant, planting would cost as high as Rs 4-4.5 lakh per acre as the price of seedlings has also risen in recent months,” says Thomas, who has leased land to farm the fruit.
Inflation boost
M C Saju, a farmer in Ernakulam district’s Koothattukulam, says a major reason for the steady high prices of pineapple can be attributed to the rise in food inflation. “If you look at other fruits, they are all trading above Rs 100/kg. Pineapple is a cheap alternative,” he says.
“One pineapple weighs nearly 2.5kg, and costs around Rs 135-150,” Saju explains, adding that contract farmers are now ready to lease land for pineapple cultivation for six years, offering Rs 1 lakh a year. “They are also ready to pay five years’ money in advance. This is unprecedented,” Saju adds.
It also helps that pineapple is not very seasonal. “Output is generally high between end-October and January. It slows down after that,” says James, adding, “Most farmers eye the month of Ramadan.
“Farmers need to flower the plant by October-end to ensure that it bears fruit after six months,” he said. “One advantage of pineapple farming is that it takes only 12 months to decide the return on the crop. This is significant, as far as farmers are concerned,” he adds.
“Further, the entire return is considered agricultural income and is not taxed,” points out Saju. There is also an abundant number of labourers from the northern states, such as Bengal, who are available for farm work in pineapple fields, he says.
Ripple effect
According to Saju, the price of pineapple ends up propping up the price of other locally grown fruits such as rambutan and dragon fruit. “Pineapple prices are a benchmark for the price of other fruits. Dragon fruit has been holding steady at Rs 175/200 per kg — its current farm gate price is Rs 170 — while rambutan’s farm gate price is ruling at Rs 150/kg.
The rule of thumb is that the price of these exotic fruits will sustain at three times the price of pineapple. “So, if pineapple prices fall to Rs 30/kg, the price of rambutan will drop to Rs 100,” says Saju. “It’s an indirect link. Maybe pineapple is considered a cheaper substitute. It is the state’s lead fruit,” he adds.
“Now, when 100 boxes of pineapple are loaded onto a truck, three boxes of rambutan are also added. The traders are the same. When a new fruit is introduced to the north Indian markets, its demand will also rise slowly but steadily,” says Saju.