Pineapple farmers in Kerala hit sweet spot as price spike prolongs

KOCHI: Pineapple farmers are enjoying the fruit of their labour. They have not had it this good in a long time, especially in Vazhakulam, near Muvattupuzha, considered the hub of the tropical plant’s cultivation in the country.

The farm gate price of pineapple, which is grown mostly in Idukki, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Ernakulam districts, has been hovering around a robust Rs 57-60/kg for the last 12-18 months. This is a far cry from 2016 when prices plunged to as low as Rs 10/kg, pushing many farmers into distress.

The healthy price has encouraged more and more farmers to return to pineapple cultivation by leasing large tracts of land, and in many instances getting rid of rubber trees. The area in the state under pineapple cultivation, which declined from 12,775 hectares in 2005-06 to 7,911 hectares in 2015-16, has risen to anywhere in the region of 22,000 and 23,000 hectares now, reckons James George Thottumariyil, president of the All Kerala Pineapple Farmers’ Association (AKPFA).

“The higher price is due to rise in demand, especially in north Indian markets such as Delhi and Mumbai. The market for pineapple has also expanded significantly over the last few years. Additionally, due to the harsh summers, people are consuming more of the fruit,” James says.

“Luckily for farmers, there has not been any disruption in demand from north Indian markets in the last one-two years. The 2018 and 2019 floods and the Covid pandemic affected transportation of the fruit,” points out Thomas Varghese, president of the Vazhakulam Merchants’ Association.