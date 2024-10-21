UDF urges MLA Anvar to withdraw by-election candidates

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The UDF has approached estranged LDF MLA P V Anvar, urging him to withdraw his candidates to the Palakkad and Chelakkara assembly by-elections. It has dawned on the front’s leadership that minority votes will be key to its chances in both seats, and Anvar’s candidates can spoil the plans by capturing a good chunk of this crucial vote base.

It’s learnt that as quid pro quo, Anvar has placed the demand, with Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan for the Nilambur assembly seat in 2026, which the UDF will find difficult to part as a favour to KPCC general secretary Aryadan Shoukath, son of Aryadan Muhammed who represented the constituency a record eight times.

When Anvar threw his weight around, taking on the CPM and the LDF government, the UDF remained a silent observer. Now, it has realised that Palakkad has become a do-or-die battle for Satheesan and Vadakara MP Shafi Parambil. The decision to extend an olive branch to Anvar is an extension of this realisation.

Speaking to TNIE, Anvar confirmed that top UDF leaders held talks with him where he was urged to withdraw his Democratic Movement of Kerala candidates, N K Sudheer (Chelakkara) and Minhaj Medar (Palakkad).

“It’s obvious that the UDF has realised the threat posed by my candidates. I asked the front’s leaders to withdraw Ramya Haridas from Chelakkara for me to withdraw Minhaj from Palakkad. Nilambur, which is not going to the polls now, is not on my wishlist. My focus now is on Palakkad and Chelakkara by-elections where I’m open to further talks,” Anvar said. The UDF camp believes during the 2021 assembly election, Shafi won Palakkad by a narrow margin of 3,859 votes, with the support of minority voters.