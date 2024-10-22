CM Pinarayi Vijayan to hit election campaign trail at Chelakkara on Oct 25

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will hit the campaign trail on October 25 at Chelakkara assembly constituency by inaugurating an election convention there. He will be touring the other two constituencies - Palakkad assembly constituency and Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency - as part of the campaign.

However, the election convention in Wayanad is likely to be inaugurated by CPI national general secretary D Raja or state general secretary Binoy Viswam on October 24 in Kalpetta. The election convention in Palakkad will be inaugurated on October 25.

Speaking to reporters after the LDF meeting, convener T P Ramakrishnan brushed away CPM’s independent candidate P Sarin’s statement that the CPM had cross-voted for Shafi Parambil in the last assembly election. “The CPM had never voted for Shafi. We never had any understanding with the UDF. The candidate fixture in Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency was held to help BJP in Palakkad assembly bypoll,” he said adding that the contest in Palakkad was between LDF and UDF. “We will defeat both Congress and BJP. The byelection will not be an evaluation of the state government’s performance."