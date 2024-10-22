Kerala: Innovation centres to make school pupils Industry 4.0-ready

KOCHI: Centres of innovation have, until now, been the preserve of institutions of higher education. That is, however, about to change, with the setting up of Centres of Early Innovation in schools in the state. On Tuesday, Tripunithura Govt Girls HSS will become the first beneficiary of the initiative.

Explaining the project, an official with the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) said, “The World Bank-aided centrally sponsored scheme STARS (Strengthening Teaching Learning and Results for States) is currently being implemented in the state by Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK). As part of this scheme, SSK, in collaboration with KSUM, is setting up 28 Centres of Early Innovation across the state.”

These centres would focus on making STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) education more effective in schools and equip the next generation with digital skills required for future jobs.

According to the official, tinkering labs will be set up in two schools in each of the fourteen districts under the scheme. “These mini-maker spaces will help young minds pick up the basics of digital fabrication, design and human-machine interaction from their formative years and utilise these skills for problem-solving and innovating,” the official said.

But, what makes these tinkering labs different from Atal Tinkering Labs? “The Atal Tinkering Lab caters to a particular group of students. However, the aim behind the Centres of Early Innovation is to equip students in classes VI to IX with the capability to walk the route of innovation and hence entrepreneurship through strengthening their knowledge in STEAM,” the official said.

These centres will be the foundation upon which the twin objectives of creating a future-ready, Industry 4.0-trained talent pool and elevating Kerala as a design and prototyping hub can be realised. “A model lab has already been set up at Tripunithura Government Girls HSS, and a workshop was also organised by KSUM to familiarise teachers with the equipment and software being made available through these centres," an official added.