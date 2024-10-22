Students enter excise office asking for matchbox to light beedi rolled with ganja, get caught

Narcotic enforcement squad CI Raghesh B said since there were several vehicles which were seized by the officials during inspection parked in the backyard of the office, the students did not notice the office name board at the entrance.

“Thinking it as a workshop, the students entered the office through the back door and asked for a matchbox from the officials who were taking rest after duty. Later they noticed officials in uniform sitting in other rooms,” he said.

By then, it was too late for the boys. Though the boys ran out of the office smelling danger, the officials caught them.

The circle inspector said the students bought the ganja beedis pooling in their small amount of pocket money to enjoy their trip before they had set off from Thrissur. He said most of the boys in the team were smoking it for the first time.

Following inspection, the officials recovered 5 grams of ganja from the students and a gram of hashish oil. The officer said a case has been registered against students who were found in possession of the narcotics. The issue was immediately informed to the school authorities and the students' parents were summoned to Munnar. The students were later given counselling by the officials, and released.