After rise, rubber prices nosedive as tyre firms stay away from market

KOTTAYAM: The rubber plantation sector, which experienced a resurgence following a record price rise in August, appears to be facing uncertainty as prices have nosedived in the domestic market within a span of two months. After reaching an all-time high of Rs 247/kg on August 9, rubber price plummeted to Rs 187/kg as of Monday, causing panic among both farmers and dealers.

Given the extreme volatility prevailing in domestic rubber market, the Rubber Board has scheduled a meeting with major manufacturers on October 28 to address the situation. Its intervention comes after representatives of the Indian Rubber Dealers Federation (IRDF) met with Rubber Board executive director M Vasanthagesan and other officials on Monday.

Dealers attribute the price drop to the abstention of manufacturers, especially tyre companies, from market. This has put the rubber industry into a severe crisis, prompting dealers to seek the board’s assistance. “For the past eight days, none of the tyre companies have purchased rubber. They are refusing to buy the stock they have already ordered,” said Biju P Thomas, secretary, IRDF. According to Rubber Board statistics, prices recorded a 17% drop in October alone.

“As per prices published by the board, the RSS grade 4, was priced at Rs 187/kg on Monday. However, even at Rs 180/kg, there were no takers among companies. Most dealers are stuck with rubber purchased at an average price of `200/kg with no buyers in sight due to companies abstaining from the market,” Biju added.

The Rubber Board also views this situation as serious, especially when tapping season is reaching its peak. “The situation is leading to a free fall in rubber prices, which could have a serious impact on the entire rubber sector. The board intends to advise manufacturers to lift rubber from the market to maintain an equilibrium,” said an official with the board.