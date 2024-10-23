CPM state conference rescheduled to March

KOLLAM: The CPM state conference, prior to the 24th Party Congress, has been rescheduled to March to avoid a scheduling conflict with the party’s West Bengal conference. The programme, initially planned for February 25-28 in Kollam, will now be held from March 6 to 9.

Announcing the decision, party state secretary M V Govindan said the new dates were decided at the party Kollam district secretariat meeting, which was also attended by Finance Minister and CPM state secretariat member K N Balagopal.

“The state conference was originally set for February 25-28, but since the West Bengal conference was scheduled for the same dates and there were no other venues available, the Politburo decided to shift Kerala’s conference a bit further,” Govindan said.

The CPM local conferences are set to conclude this month, with area conferences scheduled for November. District conferences will begin in December and run through February, culminating in the state conference in March.