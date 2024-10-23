Credit or curse? One-third of people in state indebted: survey

KOCHI: Nearly one-third of Kerala’s population is indebted, almost double the national average, according to a Union government survey. However, experts point out that this isn’t necessarily bad, only a sign that the state is financially inclusive and that citizens have access to organised credit.

According to the National Sample Survey’s 79th round Comprehensive Annual Modular Survey (CAMS) 2022-23, an individual is indebted if they have taken a loan of Rs 500 or more, with an outstanding balance. Kerala ranks fifth among the states in terms of the number of borrowers, at 33,859 individuals per lakh of population. The national average is 18,322.

“Keralites have excellent access to credit through financial institutions, with nearly 100% of households holding a bank account,” says Aswathi Rebecca Asok, a PhD scholar in economics with the University of Portsmouth, England, who is researching debt dynamics among rural households in Kerala.

“Improved accessibility to credit is actually good and a sign of a progressive society. It’s largely due to the good network of cooperative credit institutions and Kudumbashree,” Aswathi told TNIE.

According to the survey, men significantly outnumber women in borrowing nationally — 24,214 male borrowers per lakh, compared to 12,275 female borrowers.

The survey was conducted between July 2022 and June 2023 and presents the number of borrowers per 100,000 persons (18 years and above) indebted to institutional or non-institutional agencies.

Interestingly, the southern states have a high debt rates with Andhra Pradesh topping the list with 60,092 individuals per lakh having some sort of debt that is outstanding.

Productive debt

According to the report, Kerala is also ahead in online banking adoption with over 53.9% of individuals aged 15 and above able to conduct online banking transactions. The national average is 37.8%.

“Our research shows that most Keralites take debt to build homes and improve their lives, which is a productive investment in human capital, even if it’s technically counts as consumption,” stresses Aswathi.

A study by the Centre for Socio-economic and Environmental Studies says that despite the high average monthly income-expenditure surplus among rural households, the proportion of households indebted in rural Kerala is quite high.

The study points out that during the last 20 years, indebtedness in rural Kerala has grown at a higher rate.