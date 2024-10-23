'First time I am asking for vote for myself': Priyanka Gandhi after filing nomination for Wayanad bypolls

KALPETTA: Jumping into her maiden election fray, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi filed her nomination papers before the returning officer here on Wednesday. Senior Congress leaders including Priyanka’s brother Rahul Gandhi, mother Sonia Gandhi, husband Robert Vadra, son Raihan Vadra, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, general secretary K C Venugopal and other UDF leaders accompanied her to the collectorate.

Addressing a massive public gathering at Kalpetta, Priyanka said that she began taking part in political campaigns in 1989 at the age of 17 years when she canvassed votes for her late father Rajiv Gandhi.

“I campaigned for my father when I was 17 years old in the 1989 elections. I had campaigned for many leaders including my mother and brother. This is for the first time I am asking vote to myself,” she said.

Her statement comes a day after BJP's Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll candidate Navya Haridas said she was more experienced in representing people than Priyanka.

Apparently referring to the BJP government, Priyanka said those who are in power are spreading divisiveness and hatred. These were not the ideals on which the country was founded after independence, she said.

In his address, Rahul said there will be two representatives for Wayanad in Lok Sabha if Priyanka is elected. “I will be the unofficial representative and Priyanka the official face,” he said.

"I think all of you understand very well the relationship I have with the people of Wayanad. In her speech, Priyanka said that you protected me, looked after me when I needed it most," said Rahul who represented the Wayanad seat in Lok Sabha from 2019 to 2024.

"The Rakhi I am wearing was made by my sister. I don't take it off till it breaks. This is a symbol of a brother's protection to his sister. That is why I request the people of Wayand to look after my sister and protect her. She will put her entire energy into the problems of Wayanad and to protect you," he said.