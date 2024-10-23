'First time I am asking for vote for myself': Priyanka Gandhi after filing nomination for Wayanad bypolls

KALPETTA: Jumping into her maiden election fray, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi filed her nomination papers before the returning officer here on Wednesday. Senior Congress leaders including Priyanka’s brother Rahul Gandhi, mother Sonia Gandhi, husband Robert Vadra, son Raihan Vadra, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, general secretary K C Venugopal and other UDF leaders accompanied her to the collectorate.
Addressing a massive public gathering at Kalpetta, Priyanka said that she began taking part in political campaigns in 1989 at the age of 17 years when she canvassed votes for her late father Rajiv Gandhi.
“I campaigned for my father when I was 17 years old in the 1989 elections. I had campaigned for many leaders including my mother and brother. This is for the first time I am asking vote to myself,” she said.
Her statement comes a day after BJP's Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll candidate Navya Haridas said she was more experienced in representing people than Priyanka.
Apparently referring to the BJP government, Priyanka said those who are in power are spreading divisiveness and hatred. These were not the ideals on which the country was founded after independence, she said.
In his address, Rahul said there will be two representatives for Wayanad in Lok Sabha if Priyanka is elected. “I will be the unofficial representative and Priyanka the official face,” he said.
"I think all of you understand very well the relationship I have with the people of Wayanad. In her speech, Priyanka said that you protected me, looked after me when I needed it most," said Rahul who represented the Wayanad seat in Lok Sabha from 2019 to 2024.
"The Rakhi I am wearing was made by my sister. I don't take it off till it breaks. This is a symbol of a brother's protection to his sister. That is why I request the people of Wayand to look after my sister and protect her. She will put her entire energy into the problems of Wayanad and to protect you," he said.
"When our father died she looked after my mother. My mother lost everything, my sister lost everything. But the person who looked after my mother was my sister. I am confident my sister is ready to sacrifice anything for her family. She considers the people of Wayanad as her family," Rahul Gandhi added.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Telangana Chief Minister Revant Reddy were also present on the stage.
Kharge, who also spoke at the event, said that Priyanka is in Wayanad not just to file her nomination, but as a relentless champion for the people of the hill district.
"Bless her, and she will deliver the results," he said.
Priyanka and Sonia arrived in Wayanad from Mysore through road on Tuesday night and stayed at a private resort at Sulthan Bathery. Rahul and AICC Kharge arrived on Wednesday morning.
Priyanka's husband, Robert Vadra, and one of their children were also seen along with her in the open-roof vehicle along with other senior party and IUML leaders during the roadshow.
Priyanka arrived at the collectorate after a road show from Kalpetta bus stand to Gudalayi. Thousands of UDF workers greeted the leader. Rahul Gandhi, IUML state president Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, KPCC president K Sudhakaran and other leaders travelled in the vehicle for around one kilometre.
A by-election in Wayanad was necessitated after the resignation of Rahul Gandhi, who opted to retain the Rai Bareli seat.
Priyanka would be contesting against LDF's Sathyan Mokeri and BJP's Navya Haridas.
Voting in Wayanad will be held on November 13.
(With inputs from PTI)