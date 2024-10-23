‘Grand master’ going strong at 80 years

KASARGOD: Having dedicated his life to playing and promoting chess, K Rajan — an 80-year-old visually impaired chess trainer from Vidyanagar in Kasaragod — has been teaching chess to the blind for 49 years. And quite successfully too.

In what is a testament to his dedication, Rajan has so far trained over 100 visually impaired persons in chess, playing a major role in the development of the sport among the blind in the state. He also played a pivotal role in establishing the Kerala Chess Association for the Blind and led the organisation as its president for 25 years.

Himself a national-level chess player, Rajan is now preparing to head to Ahmedabad to support his wards who will be participating in the national team chess tournament in November.

“I started playing when I was in Class 2 and developed skills with other chess players. The game gives me great joy. When I lose, I don’t feel sad or angry. Instead, I’m happy to learn from the moves my opponents make,” Rajan told TNIE. He said there are chances that a majority of the senior blind chess players in Kerala are taught by him.

“Chess is a universally accessible game, with the rules designed to accommodate both sighted and blind players. The only difference is that the blind person has to touch and feel the board and pieces while making the moves,” he pointed out.

Rajan, who worked as a teacher, held chess sessions after his classes. After retiring from service, he took to playing chess actively. Driven by his passion, Rajan has selflessly dedicated his time to teaching chess to blind students across Kerala. Having started teaching chess in 1985, he competed for the first time at the national level in 1992, in a tournament in Kolkata.

Further, Rajan said when he visits the blind school in Vidyanagar, children would always come to play chess. “Chess helps them to be engaged and refreshes their mind,” he said.

‘CHESS GAVE ME CONFIDENCE’

One of Rajan’s trainees, 13-year-old Musthafa K from Bovikanam, is all set to compete in the upcoming national team chess tournament in Ahmedabad. Playing the chess for the past two years, Musthafa has only 20% vision in his left eye and is fully blind in his right. “I fell in love with chess after playing it. My teacher, Rajan, helped me understand the rules of the sport. Chess gave me confidence in life,” said Musthafa, who is a rated player.