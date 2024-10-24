Buffer zone proposal: Wayanad farmers raise protest

KOCHI: Despite the state government’s assurance that human habitations will be excluded while preparing the eco-sensitive zones (ESZ) of protected forests, a fresh controversy has erupted over the proposal for the declaration of a buffer zone for the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary.

Sulthan Bathery resident Sebastian Poulose, who obtained the KML/Shape files (which denote geographical features) regarding the proposal for the declaration of ESZ, said the map includes human habitations located inside the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary as forest areas.

As Sebastaian’s allegations triggered a row, Wayanad Wildlife Warden Varun Dalia clarified that the settlements inside the wildlife sanctuary have been demarcated as buffer zones and not as forest areas.

“The proposal has not shown the enclosures as part of the wildlife sanctuary. We have completely removed human habitations outside the sanctuary from the buffer zone while the 19.09 sq km revenue enclosures inside the sanctuary have been proposed as an eco-sensitive zone,” said the clarification issued on Monday.

The Kerala Independent Farmers’ Association (KIFA) has decided to launch a protest, alleging that the decision to declare human settlements inside the Wayanad sanctuary a buffer zone violates the government's assurance.

“The Supreme Court has empowered state governments to decide on the declaration of buffer zones and the Kerala government has promised to avoid human habitations. The decision to include human settlements inside the Wayanad sanctuary under buffer zone is against the declared policy of the state government,” KIFA chairman Alex Ozhukayil said.

The human settlements of Chethalayam, Vadakkanad, Pallivayal, Valluvady, Karippur, Muthanga, Ponkuzhy, Noolpuzha, Naikutty, Pazhoor and Thottamoola in the Wayanad sanctury will be affected by the proposal, he said.

“There are around 15,000 farmers living in the 4,500 acres of settlements located inside the sanctuary. The declaration of a buffer zone will deny them the right to livelihood,” Alex said.