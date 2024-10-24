‘Burdening students’: NSS invites flak over Wayanad fundraising

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A fundraising initiative by the higher secondary cell of the National Service Scheme (NSS) to build houses in landslide-hit areas of Wayanad has evoked widespread complaints of imposing a burden on student volunteers.

Of the 150 houses to be constructed by various NSS cells in Kerala for those rendered homeless following the Wayanad landslides, the higher secondary cell intends to construct 25. According to a recent circular issued by the Director of General Education, a target of Rs 25,000 on an average has been set for each NSS unit. The higher secondary cell is the largest NSS cell in Kerala with 1,500 units and over 1.4 lakh volunteers.

The circular mentions the means by which NSS volunteers can raise funds include conducting various challenges and fests in schools. The money can be raised through exhibition and sale of volunteers’ creative works and products. It also says if “resource mobilisation” is carried out from sponsors or the public, presence of the NSS programme officer, principal or the teacher assigned should be ensured.

An NSS programme officer of a school in Alappuzha said the ambitious target set for each NSS unit cannot be achieved through the means mentioned in the circular. “If we try to raise funds from outside the school, we are faced with indifference and lack of interest from the public as many other agencies have already approached them for the same purpose,” he said.

Some higher secondary schools having NSS units have reportedly opted for the easy route, by directing the volunteers to contribute from their own pockets. This trend is more prevalent in NSS units working in self-financing mode. A parent said most of the student volunteers agree to the unreasonable demand from schools keeping in mind the grace marks awarded to them for NSS activities.

“Already, students are reeling under the special fund collection for the upcoming sports, arts and science fests. The new directive to raise funds for NSS activities would place extra burden on students, most of whom are from economically weak families,” pointed out S Manoj of Aided Higher Secondary Teachers’ Association.