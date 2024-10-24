Church feud: Orthodox faction urges Kerala government to review HC order appeal

KOTTAYAM: Taking a strong stance against the government in the ongoing Malankara Church dispute, the Orthodox Church has come down heavily against the government's decision to escalate the case to the Supreme Court.

Addressing media persons at the headquarters of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church (MOSC) at Devalokam in Kottayam on Wednesday, the Church leadership expressed strong dissatisfaction with the government’s policy regarding the implementation of the Supreme Court’s judgment that finally resolved the long-standing litigation history of the Malankara Church, which spans over a century.

According to them, the decision to file an appeal in the Supreme Court after the High Court division bench rejected the appeal against its single bench’s ruling that the police should assist in executing the Supreme Court judgment, is a cause for concern.

“This attitude of disregarding or undermining court judgments to favour a particular section is condemnable and goes against the principles of justice,” said Yuhanon Mar Diascoros Metropolitan, president of the Orthodox Church media wing.

The Orthodox Church leaders stated that the government’s refusal to follow several orders of the lower courts to enforce the Supreme Court’s decision is not in line with democratic principles. Additionally, the Orthodox Church has issued a warning of severe repercussions in response to the government’s decision to appeal the court order.