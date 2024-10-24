Church feud: Orthodox faction urges Kerala government to review HC order appeal

KOTTAYAM: Taking a strong stance against the government in the ongoing Malankara Church dispute, the Orthodox Church has come down heavily against the government's decision to escalate the case to the Supreme Court.
Addressing media persons at the headquarters of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church (MOSC) at Devalokam in Kottayam on Wednesday, the Church leadership expressed strong dissatisfaction with the government’s policy regarding the implementation of the Supreme Court’s judgment that finally resolved the long-standing litigation history of the Malankara Church, which spans over a century.
According to them, the decision to file an appeal in the Supreme Court after the High Court division bench rejected the appeal against its single bench’s ruling that the police should assist in executing the Supreme Court judgment, is a cause for concern.
“This attitude of disregarding or undermining court judgments to favour a particular section is condemnable and goes against the principles of justice,” said Yuhanon Mar Diascoros Metropolitan, president of the Orthodox Church media wing.
The Orthodox Church leaders stated that the government’s refusal to follow several orders of the lower courts to enforce the Supreme Court’s decision is not in line with democratic principles. Additionally, the Orthodox Church has issued a warning of severe repercussions in response to the government’s decision to appeal the court order.
“The government should review its decision to appeal against the High Court judgment in the Supreme Court. The court judgment should be implemented and justice to be served impartially. On the contrary, if the government continues to act unilaterally, the Malankara Church will be forced to take a strong stance against the government,” Mar Diascoros said.
The Church leaders said it was perplexing why the government is not taking a constructive approach to comply with the Supreme Court order and instead seems focused on appeasing a particular section. “This approach can be interpreted as an attempt to achieve something by inciting unrest. It is undeniable that both the government and citizens are obligated to adhere to court judgments. However, if the government is perceived as actively seeking ways to circumvent these judgments, it could potentially result in widespread societal chaos and anarchy,” they said.
The Church leaders added that the Orthodox Church has chosen a path of patience and compromise in its dealings with the government. “Despite a clear court ruling that all shrines of the Malankara Church, even those unlawfully occupied by the Jacobite faction, should be governed under the 1934 administrative structure, the government’s opposition to this decision is deemed unacceptable,” they said.
Priest trustee Fr Thomas Varghese Amayil, laity trustee Rony Abraham Varghese, Malankara Association secretary Biju Oommen and spokesperson Dr Johns Abraham Konat Reesh Cor Episcopa also attended the press meet.