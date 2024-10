KALPETTA: It was a day for emotions — love, integrity and family bonding— and not raw politics for Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, who addressed a gathering at Gudalai in Wayanad on Wednesday before she filed her nomination papers for the November 13 Lok Sabha by-poll.

Barring an oblique reference to the ‘divisive politics’ of the BJP government, the speeches of the Gandhi siblings were packed with feelings intended to strike an emotional chord with the voters. Rahul recalled that his sister was a pillar of strength for Sonia Gandhi after the death of Rajiv Gandhi.

“When my father died, it was my sister who looked after my mother. She was only 17 years old when my father died and I am confident my sister will sacrifice anything for the family. Why I am telling this is because Priyanka considers the people of Wayanad as her family,” Rahul said. He also said there will be two representatives for Wayanad in the Lok Sabha if Priyanka is elected. “I will be the unofficial representative and Priyanka the official face,” he said.

Priyanka, who is making her electoral debut in the bypoll, said her first campaign was for her father in the 1989 elections when she was just 17 years old. “It has been 35 years. I have campaigned for my mother, brother and for many colleagues. This is the first time I am asking (votes) for myself,” she said.

Lashing out at the criminal politics pursued by those in power, she said the foundations of Indian society are built on emotions like empathy, non-violence and love propagated by different religions. “These are the values that we are fighting for today. These are the values that moved my brother to take out a yatra for more than eight thousand kilometres,” she said.

Almost all senior Congress leaders, including AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, her mother Sonia, Rahul, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, were in the district to witness Priyanka’s official entry into electoral politics. Priyanka filed three sets of nomination papers before District Collector D R Meghasree, the returning officer.