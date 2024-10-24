GST launches raid 67 jewellery manufacturing units, residences in Kerala

THRISSUR : Goods and Services Tax Department officials launched a massive raid on gold jewellery manufacturing units in Thrissur district on Wednesday.

As per the sources within the GST Department, the raid was conducted at 67 locations, including jewellery manufacturing units and the residences of owners. “It is first time the GST Department is launching such a huge raid in jewellery manufacturing units. Huge default in billing and taxation process was found in these units which forced us to initiate action against them,” said an officer.

More than 34 residences of jewellery shop owners were also raided. Though GST raids are normal in jewellery shops, inspections in major manufacturing units simultaneously have shocked businessmen.

Being a major hub of gold and diamond jewellery manufacturing in India, Thrissur has been under the radar of GST officials for a while. A team led by Special Commissioner Abraham Renn S conducted the raid.