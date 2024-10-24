Kerala: CPM leader Lawrence’s body to be handed over for medical research

Sujatha Boban submitted that her consent was obtained when she was under extreme mental distress over the death of her father. It was not given on her volition. The hearing conducted by the principal was farcical.

The order of the advisory committee stated that the consent for body donation given by the deceased to M L Sajeevan, son of the deceased, bears two credible witnesses and was valid as per Section 4 (1) of the Kerala Anatomy Act. The committee noted that legal possession of Lawrence’s body was with M L Sajeevan and Asha Lawrence did not dispute the fact either.

All through his recent illness in the last three to four years, Lawrence was with Sajeevan, whereas his daughters Asha and Sujatha were not actively involved in the day-to-day nursing care of Lawrence. Both Asha and Sujatha were non-resident Keralites and were never actively involved in his care, stated the committee’s order.

Though Lawerence’s daughter Sujatha signed the affidavit giving consent, she submitted before the committee that her father preferred a religious burial owing to the discord that has broken out in the family. But she had given nothing in writing before the committee, stated the committee’s order.